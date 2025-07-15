Election 2025: Joseph Ademofe, candidate for Edmonds City Council Position 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

The Aug. 5 primary election includes three candidates running for Edmonds City Council Position 3. To help voters learn more, My Edmonds News sent a questionnaire to each candidate appearing on the primary ballot.

We will post these as we receive them.

Council Position 3 is currently held by Neil Tibbott, who is not running for reelection. There are three candidates for the position: Joseph Ademofe, Erika Barnett and Alex Newman. The two top vote-getters from the Aug. 5 primary will advance to the Nov. 4 general election.

Joseph Ademofe, who was born and raised in Nigeria, migrated from Greece to the U.S. in December 2008. He said he began his academic journey in 2009 from “scratch,” earning his GED before obtaining an associate of arts degree from Shoreline Community College in 2012. He earned a bachelor’s in political science from Evergreen State College and a master’s in international studies from the University of Washington.

Ademofe, who has coached high school and college soccer, works in public safety for the University of Washington. He also serves as a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility commissioner for the City of Edmonds.

How do you plan to apply your personal experiences to improve the City of Edmonds?

Arriving to the United States as a high school dropout means I had to work through a variety of new challenges and learn a new way of doing things. For example, learning English as a second language, getting my education from G.E.D all the way through my master’s and embracing a new way of living. This means I had to have a certain level of tenacity and perseverance to face challenges head on. Having been successful at navigating these personal challenges, I will do the same when it comes to improving the City of Edmonds. I will not shy away from the challenges our city faces. I will use these same skills to offer innovative forward-thinking ideas that benefit all residents of Edmonds.

Give an elevator pitch of your platform/why you are running for council.

As a father, husband and resident of Edmonds for over a decade, I am running for city council because of the fiscal crisis we are facing, to maintain the safety and security of our community, to address housing affordability and environmental issues.

What would be your priorities for city government spending? How would you balance the city’s unmet needs with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars?

My priorities would be to review the basic needs of our city, create a budget that addresses our most pressing needs while staying within our financial means. Any unmet needs would be reviewed regularly to see what financial relief we can provide without overspending. This is to ensure that we are making good use of taxpayers’ dollars. I will also present innovative, diversified ideas that increase our revenue streams so that we are not reliant solely on property taxes. For example, enticing businesses into our community while supporting existing local businesses.

How do you plan to remain professional and productive even though your opinions/values may conflict with those held by other councilmembers?

I believe in integrity, open and honest dialogue. Regardless of our political views and differences, we can always find common ground and agree to disagree respectfully. Keeping the common good of our city residents at the forefront will allow us to stay focused on the main task at hand. That is, to ensure our city thrives and develops to maintain a sustainable future for everyone here.

What sets you apart from other candidates and current councilmembers?

I bring a variety of personal and professional experiences that include global ideas and perspectives. I have lived and worked on different continents with diverse groups of people. My personal experience of hardship and struggle has fortified the resilience that gets me out of every challenge. Despite many failures and challenges, I have learned to stay focused on the end goal until it is attained. My professional experience includes work with Homeland Security, being a head aoccer xoach at the college level as well as working as a lead security personnel for the University of Washington. I am so passionate about our civic duties and political dialogues that I chose a B.A. in Political Science and a Master’s in International Studies. These experiences would allow me to be an additional asset to the legislative body. This has given me well-rounded experience, knowledge and insight that I can utilize as an elected city official.

What’s something happening in Edmonds you don’t think is being addressed or talked about enough? How would you address it?

One of the things that is not being addressed is the lack of diversity in our legislative chambers. It is imperative to have a diverse representation of all residents. This is to ensure that all residents in our community feel included, seen and heard. I would address this issue by collaborating with councilmembers, staff and community residents to foster trust and bridge the gap across community divides.

What do you think the council should do to accommodate growth in Edmonds while retaining the city’s character?

To promote growth in Edmonds, we should be open to commercializing parts of our city to generate more revenue. We can also encourage the development of more affordable housing to sustain any potential increase in population. By promoting housing affordability, it will reduce the financial burden of property taxes on homeowners, rentals, low-income earners and the elderly on fixed incomes.

Do you think the city is doing a good job of engaging all of its constituents, including those from communities that are traditionally underserved by local government? If not, how would you change that?

As I mentioned earlier, I believe this is an area upon which we can improve. Collaboration among all residents, elected city officials and staff is going to be key in engaging community members and making all voices heard.

Edmonds city council positions are non-partisan. Please tell us about your political party affiliations, if any. If you are affiliated, please tell us how you would resolve a situation where your personal opinions/values regarding a council vote differ from those of your party.

As a non-partisan-position, I will work for the good of all residents of our community if elected. Regardless of political differences and/or affiliations, I believe we can always collaborate to find common ground to ensure that our community thrives.

Part of grappling with Edmonds’ current budget shortfall is looking for ways to generate additional revenue. Ideas that have already been raised include selling city assets, imposing parking and park use fees, and allowing gambling which could be taxed. Please tell us the specific strategies you favor for increasing city revenue, and why you favor these.

I am in support of red-light cameras within our city and specifically in the school zones, charge for parking in the downtown area during the peak, etc. I favor these additional revenue streams because they are non-levy revenue opportunities, which do not need to be placed on the ballot for approval. Most importantly, this revenue can be utilized to resolve some of our financial obligations.

Please list your campaign website address/Facebook page and how people can contact you.

My website: electjosephademofe.com and I can be contacted through my email: info@electjosephademofe.com or phone: 601-207-1234.