Esperance residents to host gathering July 24 about proposed areawide rezones

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Esperance residents who want to stay engaged in the areawide rezones discussion will have a chance to do so Thursday, July 24.

Two residents will hold a meeting 6:45 p.m. in the meeting room at Edmonds Library (650 Main St.) to connect with neighbors, share perspectives, ask questions and discuss what’s next for the community.

Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

More information on the meeting can be found here.

Esperance is a 448-acre unincorporated pocket of land surrounded by the City of Edmonds. About 4,000 people live there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Snohomish County is considering rezoning Esperance from R-8,400 (single-family lots) to Low Density Multiple Residential (multi-family housing). The goal of the rezone is to align with the 2024 Snohomish County Growth Management Act Comprehensive Plan.

The My Neighborhood News Network reported in June that the county planning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the areawide rezones proposal, and to attach a letter for County Council consideration.

Snohomish County Communications Specialist Jacob Lambert told the My Neighborhood News Network in June that the County Council might consider the proposed changes later this year.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





