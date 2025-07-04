Family fun on 3rd of July

Thousands enjoyed food, fireworks and family fun during the annual 3rd of July celebration at Ballinger Park Thursday night. Activities included a DJ, pie-eating contests and outdoor games — followed by a professional fireworks display over Lake Ballinger.
