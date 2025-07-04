Family fun on 3rd of July

Posted: July 3, 2025 0
The crowds at 6:42 p.m. at Lake Ballinger Park. (Photos by David Carlos)
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright.
Fun and games.
Mountlake Terrace police officers, ready to help.
A D.J. provided music.
Serving it up.
Grocery Outlet, coming to Mountlake Terrace in August, was an event sponsor.
Paddleboarders enjoy the warm weather.
A contestant at the pie-eating contest.
Fun with bubbles.
Enjoying a treat.
Red, white and blue.
Team spirit.
Buddies.
Ready to celebrate.

Thousands enjoyed food, fireworks and family fun during the annual 3rd of July celebration at Ballinger Park Thursday night. Activities included a DJ, pie-eating contests and outdoor games — followed by a professional fireworks display over Lake Ballinger.

 

