Fire safety away from home: Tips from state fire marshal

While on vacation, it is important to continue to prioritize fire safety. Fire emergencies can occur unexpectedly and in any place. Even if you’re in unfamiliar surroundings, safety is always crucial and cannot be overlooked.

According to the United States Fire Administration, there is an annual nationwide average of 3,900 hotel/motel fires, which has led to an average of 15 deaths and 100 injuries. In 2024, Washington state fire agencies reported 302 fires in temporary lodging, which caused over $6 million dollars in property and content loss. The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all travelers to be proactive about fire safety when staying in temporary or unfamiliar lodging.

Here are some important safety tips to keep in mind:

Choose accommodations equipped with fire sprinklers and hard-wired smoke alarms whenever possible.

Upon arrival, check for smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and the presence of a sprinkler system.

Review the facility’s posted evacuation routes and discuss an emergency plan with all members of your group.

Identify the nearest exits to your room and common areas, such as lobbies or dining spaces.

Designate a safe meeting place outside the building where your family or group can reunite.

Locate the nearest manual fire alarm pull stations.

In the event of a fire, always use the stairs — never elevators.

Stay low to the ground to avoid smoke inhalation.

Once outside and safe, call 911 to report the emergency.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.