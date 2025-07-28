First complete survey of native WA bees finds new species

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

After one year, Washington’s first comprehensive bee survey has documented 15 species that have never been collected in the state before.

The project is cataloguing native bees, which includes nearly all species in the state, but excludes honeybees.

Karla Salp is a communications consultant with the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Washington Bee Atlas program, which conducted the survey.

She said the data will serve as a baseline to track bee populations.

“The reason why this is happening in the first place is to answer the question, how are pollinators doing in Washington state?” said Salp. “And the answer is we don’t know, because we’ve never actually looked at even what bees we have throughout the state.”

Salp said the project also involves compiling a list of plants that each bee species pollinates so residents can make their yards more attractive to these beneficial insects.

As honeybee numbers continue to decline rapidly, Salp explained that native pollinators may become more important to Washington’s agriculture.

“Knowing what native pollinators we have and how we can support them is really a sustainability issue” said Salp, “to make sure that whether we have honeybees here or not, there are options for pollination.”

Volunteers collected over 17,000 bees on more than 600 different host plants.

Salp said the process of identifying them is slow because each one must be viewed under a microscope, and there is still considerable work to be done.

“We’re expecting to find a lot more species” said Salp, “that are either rare or even new to the state. ”

If people are interested in volunteering, an online application for the Bee Atlas program is available on the Washington State Department of Agriculture website.