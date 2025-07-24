Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Free jazz concert in Edmonds July 27

North Sound Church is sponsoring a free Jazz in the Park concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at Frances Anderson Amphitheater, 700 Main St., Edmonds.

All are invited to attend.

