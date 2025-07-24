Free jazz concert in Edmonds July 27

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
North Sound Church is sponsoring a free Jazz in the Park concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 27 at Frances Anderson Amphitheater, 700 Main St., Edmonds.
All are invited to attend.
