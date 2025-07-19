From the Founder’s Desk: Our process for publishing opinion pieces

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Dear Readers:

Opinion pieces can play an important role in public discourse, encouraging readers to think critically and share different perspectives.We provide a range of ways for readers to express their opinions, but have heard from many of you that our standards for publication and word limits are confusing and not formally stated.

Here are the different ways you can have your say in our publications and our process for reviewing them – along with established word limits.

A comment in response to a story. All comments are moderated by our staff. For verification purposes, readers are required to use real first and last names as well as provide an email address and city of residence. There is a 300-word limit on comments. See our code of conduct on comments here.

A letter to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the author’s city of residence. If the letter is from an organization, someone must serve as the lead author – for example:

Sue Jones

On behalf of the Edmonds Stamp Club

There is a 250-word limit for letters to the editor.

Commentary. This is an opinion piece submitted by a representative of an organization meant to convey a message from that entity, rather than a single individual’s opinion or perspective. The limit is 600 words.

Reader view: This is an opinion piece submitted by an individual reader as opposed to someone representing a group. The limit is 600 words.

How we review submissions

A committee of MNNN staff reviews submissions prior to publishing. If we have questions or concerns about an opinion piece, we will contact the author to discuss.

Since most readers have asked about how submit a reader view and how we decide whether to publish one, here is a summary of what we look at when reviewing these submissions:

Use of credible sources: Claims made in opinion pieces should be supported by credible, verifiable sources.

Accuracy: While opinions can be subjective, the factual basis for claims should be accurate and not misleading.

Acknowledging other points of view: Good practice includes recognizing and addressing opposing viewpoints, which enhances the credibility of the argument.

Avoiding misleading language: Language should not be inflammatory or designed to mislead readers about the facts.

Ethical standards, which include:

Respect for individuals and groups : Opinion pieces should avoid hate speech, defamation or incitement to violence.

: Opinion pieces should avoid hate speech, defamation or incitement to violence. Responsibility to the public: Writers should consider the impact of their opinion on public discourse — does it encourage dialogue for further discussion?

One more policy about opinion pieces. To avoid conflicts during election cycles, we do not publish opinion pieces endorsing or opposing candidates or issues once the ballots have been mailed to voters for any special, primary or general election.

To submit a letter to the editor, commentary or reader view, email it to myedmondsnews@gmail.com. Please make sure before sending that you have complied with the word limit for each submission – 250 words for letters to the editor and 600 words for commentaries and reader views.