Get ready for magic to come alive at the 2025 Evergreen State Fair

The Evergreen State Fair returns this summer for its 116th year of magic, tradition and community celebration, running from Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 with this year’s theme: “The Evergreen State Fair, Where the Magic Comes Alive in 2025!”

From the sparkle of carnival lights to the thrill of rodeo riders and monster trucks, the Evergreen State Fair offers something unforgettable for every visitor.

“Carnival, fun for the whole family, bright lights, laughter and amazing concerts…There is something magnificent for everyone,” said Fair Manager Mike Ohlsen. “The Evergreen State Fair is the grand finale to summer where, for 11 days, the community comes together, celebrates our rich history and experiences the magic of Snohomish County. We’ll see you at the fair!”

Grandstand entertainment lineup

This year’s grandstand concerts and events include returning favorites like Monster Truck Mayhem and a music lineup:

Aug. 21 (Thursday): Opening day – Classic car display (3-7 p.m.) and fireworks (9 p.m.)

Aug. 22-24: Monster Truck Mayhem featuring Megasaurus and more

Aug. 25 (Monday): Wynonna Judd (Country)

Aug. 26 (Tuesday): Tommy James & The Shondells (Rock)

Aug. 28 (Thursday): Evergreen Boot Scootin’ Bash with DJ Jen and Aaron Crawford (free with admission)

Aug. 29 (Friday): Stone Temple Pilots (Rock)

Aug. 30 (Saturday): Figure 8 Mania: Street Stocks, Super Stock Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Stinger 8’s and Outlaw Figure 8’s.

Aug. 31 (Sunday): Demolition derby, boat races and fireworks

Sept. 1 (Monday): Evergreen Speedway Auto X (free with admission)

Grandstand tickets are on sale now. Some events include free seating with paid fair admission—check the schedule for details.

Fair highlights

What’s new?

Butterfly encounter: More than 200 butterflies in a free interactive exhibit.

Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire: Roving performer, Aug. 28-31.

Matt Baker Comedy and Stunt Show: Aug. 21-26.

Pony rides in a covered outdoor arena.

Northwest Spotted Draft horse pony: On display Aug. 21-31.

Duck races returns Aug. 21–31.

For more information visit. www.evergreenfair.org