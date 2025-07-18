Guest review: Marty Stuart and band superlative in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

How do you describe a concert as good as any you’ve ever heard? You’d invoke superlatives, like “10-out-of-10!,” “World-beaters!” or ‘Music Jimi Hendrix or Ravi Shankar might like!” Well, Marty Stuart calls his band the Superlatives and each is a phenomenal musician and vocalist in his own right.

Five-time Grammy winner Stuart played bluegrass with Lester Flatt’s band in his teens. In his 20s he played with the legendary Johnny Cash. After four decades as a solo artist, his Superlatives deploy rapid guitars reminiscent of 1960s Pacific Northwest band the Viceroys. That power fleshes out country standards like Marty Robbins’ El Paso. And Marty Stuart himself honored classics such as The Orange Blossom Special on solo mandolin with a story of meeting the ageing writer Ervin T. Rouse (1917–1981) in Florida.

Most uplifting about this concert was the absence of musical boundaries. Altitude, Stuart’s first album in five years, continues the country vein, but with virtuosity evoking pedal steel guitars and sitars without those instruments’ presence on stage. After 90 minutes Stuart thanked the volunteer ushers and others at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, then told the crowd they’d played on Puget Sound three times in his life: “Should we make it four?” The answer was a foot-stomping “Yes!”

Author Bruce Scholten lives in Edmonds.