In Days Gone By: Antiquated words and phrases from the 1930s and ’40s, part 2

As explained in Part I, which you can read HERE, the following list of 21 words or phrases are some of the terms that I found unusual or rarely heard of today which I encountered while researching various topics in the 1930s and 1940s. Some of the words have remained in our everyday vocabulary whereas others have largely been forgotten or seldom used.

Here are the 21 words or phrases and their meaning(s) in the United States during the 1930s and ’40s.

1. Gadzooks: An expression of surprise or frustration.

2. Bump on a log or as worthless as a bump on a log: Commonly referred to a person or something that was lazy or non-productive.

3. Flapjacks: In the U.S. and Canada, the word meant the same as pancakes today. However, some British immigrants referred to an oat bar made of rolled oats, butter, brown sugar and golden syrup as flapjacks in the 1930s.

4. Rip snorter: Initially the term referred to a person having a wild or exciting time/adventure. Later, the term also meant a loud fart.

5. Khaki – wacky: Referred to a woman or women who were attracted to men in uniform.

6. Boondoggle: The term meant to be involved in tasks that were done to create the impression of something productive whereas they had little genuine value.

Author’s note: In the 1990s and later, we used the term boondoggle to refer to a trip that was largely one for pleasure rather than work.

7. Chicago overcoat: The slang term referred to a coffin. During Prohibition, the number of unsolved murders was largely due to the use of Chicago overcoats, which were coffins weighted down with cement or other heavy objects and dumped into nearby bodies of water.

8. Giggle juice: Whiskey or generally any alcoholic beverage that might lead you into laughter or giggling.

9. Above my paygrade. The term meant “don’t ask me.” That speaker was indicating that they don’t have the knowledge or authority to decide or lack the skill to handle a situation.

10. Clams: A slang term for money.

11. Rhubarb: The word rhubarb came to mean an argument, especially a noisy or heated one. The origin of the meaning is unknown, but it was picked up by sportswriters in the 1930s, particularly in baseball, to describe heated disputes between players, umpires, and managers.

12. Whistling Dixie: Phrase meant you were wasting your time. Some historians believe it originated from the song Dixie, which was a popular anthem of the Confederacy during the American Civil War. It implied a sense of unrealistic optimism or wishful thinking.

13. Armored heifer: The slang term originated during World War II as slang used by American soldiers to refer to canned milk. Some historical references suggest that the term was also used by American soldiers in WWII to refer to canned corned beef.

14. Made in the shade: Phrase indicated that it was an easy or comfortable task to perform. Its exact origin is unknown, but it was in contrast to people who had to toil in the sun to make a living.

15. Meat-wagon: Most commonly it meant a hearse, but it later also meant an ambulance.

16. Over a barrel: This phrase referred to a situation where the person found themselves in an unenviable position –often in a helpless situation or at the mercy of another person. The origin of the phrase is believed to be nautical with possibly two meanings. The first is when a person who had nearly drowned was hung over a barrel in hopes of pumping the water out of the victim’s lungs. The second was when a person was tied over a barrel, in a position where they would have received a flogging or beating

17. Schnook: A person who was a sucker or gullible.

18. Smidge: a very small part or amount. “A smidge over 5 feet tall.” Smidge is a shortened version of the word smidgen or smidgeon. Its origin is believed to be from the Scottish word “smitch” which means small amount or insignificant person.

19. Cahoots or in cahoots. The word or term suggests a possible collaboration or partnership with another person. Its origin is most likely French from the word cahute, meaning cabin or hut. From an etymology viewpoint, it suggests working together in a secluded or secret place.

20. Moxie: Courage or strong resolve/nerves. The word originated from the name of a soft drink, first marketed as “Moxie Nerve Food” in 1876, and later, circa 1884, as a soda. The beverage was marketed with claims to cure various ailments, and the word moxie eventually became associated with qualities like courage, nerve and vigor. It did not contain substances like cocaine that were present in beverages made by other companies including Coca Cola.

Moxie beverages are still made today and are primarily available in New England and online. Today, the Coca Cola Company is the owner and bottler of the beverages.

21: Get someone on the horn: This informal phrase is a request for action, instructing someone to make a phone call. The phrase likely originated from the look of early telephone receivers, which were horn-shaped.

Thanks go to Wikimedia/Wikipedia, The Edmonds Historical Museum, U.S. History Museum of the Pacific, the Library of Congress and an anonymous contributor for their assistance in researching this article.