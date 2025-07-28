In Days Gone By: The miraculous survival and success of Scott Kingdon Sr., part 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We continue the story of Edmonds native Scott Kingdon, Sr. You can read part 1 here.

Scott went to work at Ivar’s Fish Bar at Pier 54 in Seattle as a fry cook in 1970. By the time this photo was taken four years later, Scott had been promoted to manager.

Scott Kingdon ascends at Ivar’s

In an interview with Paul Dorpat, a Seattle historian who wrote the biography Keep Clam: Ivar’s and the Culture of Clams, Scott reminisced regarding his experiences working at Ivar’s.

“During the first two years, it was fun, and I liked working with people. The waterfront was nothing then, especially after dark. Ivar rarely stopped by the fish bar. He was rather shy, but he helped kids in trouble. He stuck his neck out.

Ivar first took interest in me about two and a half years after working there. Mike Barker, Ivar’s general manager, and I clicked well, and we started doing things together. We tried to stop the thievery and as a result, I ended up getting offered the job of manager. That led to probably my first serious conversation with Ivar. He told me what he wanted. He had a lot of faith in me although he didn’t know me well. He trusted Mike Barker’s judgment.

The waterfront became busier, and Ivar started making a lot more money and the thievery controls really helped.

Author’s note: During the following decade Scott was promoted several times, serving the seafood chain in multiple capacities including multi-unit manager, director of franchising and vice president of operations for the company’s fast-food and full-service restaurants.

In the interview with Dorpat, Scott recalled (paraphrased) how it was to work with and for Ivar Haglund:

“I went about ten years before I was yelled at. I think that was a record. At that time everything was running smoothly. Ivar was traveling a lot, and I think he was lonely. He would call home and talk to me for an hour or more.

Ivar had a real desire to be loved. But he did his best to avoid it at the same time. He wanted it and you could tell it. But any time you got close, he’d back away.

As time passed, I had more respect for him. Today, I understand the pressure he was under, especially since he made himself the face of the business. He did so much for the city, and yet more and more was expected of him. Ivar was a shy man, but he forced himself to go and be the face of the business.”

By the early 1980s Ivar Haglund owned and operated the Acres of Clams restaurant and Ivar’s Fish Bar at Pier 54, Ivar’s Captain Table on Elliot Bay in Seattle, Ivar’s Salmon House on Lake Union, Ivar’s Fish Bar on Denny Way and Ivar’s commissary food prep and storage on Terry Ave in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Scott was the general manager of operations across all operations.

Historical accounts also mention that many of the humorous promotions that Ivar’s ran during the 1970s and early ’80s were orchestrated by Scott, and Ivar filled the spotlight.

Scott continued: “He may not have had real business sense, but he knew how to get the best out of people. He hired good managers and the best cooks. People loved him and his quirkiness”

On Jan. 30, 1985, Ivar Haglund died at age 79. After Ivar’s death, Scott and a group of longtime employees plus a couple of small investors purchased the company from Haglund’s estate. Most of the proceeds from the sale went to the business schools at the University of Washington and Washington State University.

Pursuant to the purchase, the new Ivar’s ownership group chose 35-year-old Scott Kingdon to lead them as president and CEO.

Scott Kingdon — Ivar’s president/CEO (1985 -1989)

When Scott and his management team took over operations, they assured Ivar’s employees that they planned to maintain the practices and policies put in place by Haglund, while simultaneously looking for new business opportunities. The company’s longtime motto “Keep Clam” was going to be maintained, as was the quality of the food and customer service.

Scott’s primary focus after Ivar’s death was on maintaining quality while automating and standardizing the company’s food preparation processes. Under his leadership, Ivar’s continued to use Alaskan true cod instead of cheaper pollock in its fish and chips, contrary to the practices of many Ivar’s competitors. Additionally, Ivar’s uniformly increased the size of its portions by 30%.

Combined with the focus on refining internal operations and processes, Scott and his team continued Ivar’s tradition of over-the-top publicity. Late in 1985, Ivar’s Dancing Clams made their first appearances in the Northwest and California.

Performers dressed up in “clam suits” entertained at Mariners games, in parades, at Seattle Children’s Hospital and other venues around the Northwest to the delight of the thousands of onlookers.

Operationally in 1989, Ivar’s purchased the Kidd Valley hamburger chain, which had been founded by John Morris 15 years earlier. Kidd Valley was known for its fresh Angus beef hamburgers and made-from-scratch fried onion rings and mushrooms. Its first operation opened in 1975 in the University of Washington district and was a local favorite amongst hamburger enthusiasts.

Ivar’s management group had had a friendly relationship with Morris for years, and when he stated that he wanted to retire, they purchased the fast-food chain — a natural fit since they had developed a deep understanding of the quick-service food business.

Under the Ivar’s umbrella, Kidd Valley continued to flourish and expanded from seven locations at the time of its purchase to 11 locations in 2000. Synergistically, Kidd Valley also began selling fish and chips.

In the first five years under new ownership, Ivar’s doubled the number of its fish bars to 28 and increased its employees from 400 to 867. It also began to sell its popular cocktail sauce and tartar sauce to stores. Annual revenues remained solid as the company grew steadily.

The second five years: 1990-1994

In early 1991, Ivar’s closed its Captain’s Table restaurant at Elliot Bay, one of its signature restaurants. It was a tough and emotional decision for Scott and his management team, as it had been one of Ivar’s favorites.

The closure was primarily because Ivar’s didn’t own the building and to maintain Ivar’s quality, costly repairs were needed. Additionally, Ivar’s customers’ view of Elliot Bay was often negatively impacted by the increased traffic on the Burlington Northern railroad tracks. Trains often stopped, blocking the view from the restaurant to the water.

During this difficult period, Ivar’s advertising executive Terry Heckler approached Scott with the idea of doing a parody of the widely acclaimed movie Dances with Wolves. “We knew it would be a risk,” Heckler recalled, “but Scott said, ‘Go ahead, give it a shot.'”

Orion Pictures, which was the distributor of the award-winning Kevin Costner film, failed to see the humor in dancing clams and fishermen on horseback speaking Norwegian with English subtitles. In 1992, Orion Pictures threatened a lawsuit, and Scott and his team chose to pull the commercials. But with his ever-present management style of trying to bring people together, Scott invited Costner to accept an Ivar’s Award, publicly asking that he “let bivalves be bivalves.”

While the public was following The Dances with Clams dispute in the press, Ivar’s purchased the historic Taylor’s Landing restaurant at the Pier One ferry dock in Mukilteo, Washington.

In late 1992, after major renovations to the historic Taylor’s Landing building, Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing opened to rave reviews. The new restaurant provided quality food and beautiful views of the water, which Ivar’s restaurant customers had grown accustomed to.

Toward the end of the second five years, Ivar’s management team — working closely together — implemented a key initiative, launching its food service operations. Scott was recognized as one of the driving forces behind this broadening of the company’s enterprises. Ivar’s food services operations began by offering its award-winning chowders at cafeterias on the Washington State Ferries, and at Microsoft, Boeing and Sea-Tac Airport.

1995-2000

Over the next five years, Ivar’s food services business expanded greatly. The management team, working seamlessly, were able to negotiate the presence of Ivar’s booths inside three large athletic venues, Safeco Field – Home of the Seattle Mariners (1999), the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium (2000) and the Seahawks (Qwest field) 2002.

In 2000, given Ivar’s growing presence in the community, Scott was chosen to throw out the first pitch at a Mariner’s game.

From 1995 to 2000, Ivar’s clam chowder and its family of products became staples on the shelves of Safeway, QFC and other grocery outlets. Ivar’s clam chowder was also picked up by Costco in 1996 and fast became one of Costco’s top-selling products.

Author’s note: At the time of Ivar’s death, Scott was one of five longtime employees who formed a group to buy the operations from Ivar’s estate. Over the years, two of that original group left and two more joined the remaining original three to comprise an ownership group of five.

During the 1985-2000 period, the ownership team was a close-knit group that worked very well together to set a vision, and all of them shared in the leadership of the company. Scott was the CEO but he always worked closely with his partners in all decisions, goals and changes.

Although it was impossible to spend as much time with employees as they did in the early days, the management group cared deeply about their employees and strived to treat them with great respect. As a result, the retention rate of their employees was three times as long as was normal in the fast-food industry.

2001 – tragedy strikes

At the beginning of 2001, Ivar’s operations were running smoothly and future growth was anticipated given the growing number of customers and product outlets. Early management discussions regarding the need for a larger production facility in the future were in the initial stages.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Scott had planned to travel to San Francisco for several meetings, but his trip was canceled due to the attack on the twin towers in New York. Scott returned to his office and around noon he tragically suffered a massive heart attack and died. No one knows whether the attacks on U.S. soil contributed to Scott’s death or whether it was coincidental.

As the news of Scott’s passing was made public, accolades for Scott’s leadership poured in.

Seattle Times restaurant critic Nancy Leson’s Sept. 13, 2001 article included the following quotes:

“The endearing thing about Scott was that he ran a big company, but he wasn’t a big shot”, stated restaurateur Mick McHugh.

Terry Heckler, who worked as the advertising executive for Ivar’s, recalled meeting Scott for the first time: “Scott was so approachable and self-effacing, it disarmed me.”

Scott Kingdon Jr., the eldest of Scott’s five children and head of Ivar’s information systems, said his father knew how to work with people on an individual basis. “He was in charge and commanding but was also like a good mother, always bringing people in for a one-to-one and making them feel special.”

Historian Paul Dorpat stated: “Unlike Ivar, Scott wasn’t a performer. It was difficult for him to be a public person, and he did it with charming shyness.”

The Seattle Post Intelligencer’s staff article of Sept. 13, 2001 included: “Scott’s death is a terrible loss to his families — both his own and all of whom worked with him at Ivar’s,”stated Dave Fechter, director of operations at Ivar’s Seafood Bars.

In reflection: As related by Mark Demaray, Scott’s brother-in-law and corporate counsel for Ivar’s:

“Scott was a great people person and very caring with such a big heart. He treated employees as friends and equals and helped to start a very early employment practice that involved giving people with disabilities jobs, and he had the company help many disadvantaged folks with medical care and other needs, all out of the public eye (several people spoke up at his funeral telling of his help to them.

“Scott started Ivar’s annual charity golf tournament with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospital as he was grateful for their care for him as a child (when he returned home from Mayo), and for the care his children received there as well.

“That event continues to this day as the Ivar’s Grand Clam Golf Classic – still benefitting Seattle Children’s Hospital and Scott Kingdon Memorial Guild and has raised more than $250,000 for Children’s.”

The tournament is held every September at the Harbour Pointe Golf Club in Mukilteo.

Author’s note: In researching this article, I was struck by the similarities in the stories of Scott and his paternal great-grandfather, William Kingdon Jr., who also overcame significant health issues and became extremely successful in business. Both exhibited incredible business savvy while combining an entrepreneurial spirit with a genuine concern for their customers and employees.

Scott was survived by his wife Gigi and by his five children, Scott Kingdon Jr., Carla, Elyse, Tyler and Mackenzi, as well as his four sisters.

Scott is buried at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery, where many of the extended pioneer Kingdon family members have been laid to rest.

Thanks go to Kingdon family members Scott Kingdon Jr., Jill (Kingdon) Demaray and her husband Mark, and Penny (Kingdon) for their assistance in providing insights and materials regarding Scott’s early trials and corporate success. Additional thanks go to Steve Pennington, the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, MOHAI, Wikipedia/Wikimedia, Seattle Municipal Archives, the Nordic Heritage Museum, the University of Washington Digital Collections and the Mukilteo Historical Society.