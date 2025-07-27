In Days Gone By: The miraculous survival and success of Scott Kingdon Sr.

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Part 1 of two parts.

The early years

William (Scott) Kingdon was born to Edmonds residents William Variel and Margaret Kingdon on Dec. 6, 1949. Scott was their third child and first son. Scott was also the great grandson of William Kingdon Jr., one of the earliest successful entrepreneurs in Edmonds. You can read William Kingdon Jr.’s story here.

Sadly, Scott at birth was diagnosed with a condition known as Tetralogy of Fallot. Scott was born with a hole in his heart, which at the time was considered a fatal diagnosis. Patients with the condition were often referred to as “blue babies” because some oxygen-poor blood was pumped to the body through the hole in the wall of the heart between the right and left ventricle instead of being pumped to the lungs. Due to the lack of oxygen, patients’ lips, fingers, toes and other parts of their bodies would turn blue.

In 1949, there was no treatment or remedy for the condition. Scott was sent home with very little hope that he would survive more than a year or two. But his parents were not resigned to that diagnosis and searched far and wide for a cure while doing everything they could for Scott.

Family members, including his older sister Penny, remember that “taking care of Scott was just a part of the everyday routine at home when Scott was young. If he stopped breathing, he would turn blue, and someone was there to pick him up and swat his back or behind so he could catch his breath.

“It took a long time to walk to the Princess Theater from the house, so he often had to be carried, or he had to stop and rest after several steps throughout his early years.”

By 1954, Scott had miraculously survived five years, and the Kingdons had welcomed two more daughters into their family.

In 1955, the same year as Disneyland opened, Scott’s parents took 5-year-old Scott and his oldest sister, 12-year-old Penny, to Los Angeles. The trip was to include a trip to Disneyland but more importantly to see if Scott’s heart could be repaired by a new surgery known as the “Blalock” procedure. Unfortunately, after Scott was examined, the doctors realized that the procedure was not a viable option for him. So, the family returned home and continued to search for any other options.

Two years later, the Kingdons contacted Dr. John Kirklin at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He was known to have had some success with pediatric patients using a heart-lung bypass machine, which he had created. Given his early success, the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Kirklin selected eight children with congenital heart defects to have pioneering surgery. Scott was one of them. Amazingly Scott, now age 7, had managed to survive with his family’s continuing care.

Sadly, the surgery was not successful for all eight children, but it proved to be exactly what Scott needed. After the surgery, he stayed in Rochester for a month, then returned to Edmonds with his parents. Given that Scott had undergone a pioneering surgery, he had to take it easy, as there was no proven recovery process for children. In the following years, Scott was under the continuing care of Dr. Robert Tidwell at Children’s Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle in conjunction with doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

Author’s note: To the best of the family’s recollection, Scott attended elementary school in his regular grades prior to and after the surgery. Teachers were aware of his condition, but no one recalls any incident happening at school and thinks he was treated normally, with no thought toward any special need. At that time, Edmonds was a very small town, everyone knew everyone, and the community was aware that Scott had a heart condition and watched out for him.

As time went by, Scott grew stronger. The surgery proved to be extremely successful and the breathing problems that had plagued him since birth had largely been eliminated.

During the remainder of Scott’s formative years, he was active in family and school activities although he could not compete in contact sports. Scott’s high school classmates remember him “being a really nice kid and fun to be around.” Steve Pennington, who graduated the year before Scott, in 1967, stated: “I remember Scott as being a very active kid and never had any idea that he had any heart issues.”

Entering the workforce

Immediately after high school, Scott worked forthe Eagles Auditorium and Keller Manufacturing (a small race boat hardware company). He considered working for the U.S. Civil Service Commission in early 1970, following in the footsteps of his father, who had worked as a civil service investigator for many years.

But in the summer of 1970, Scott applied for a fry-cook position at Ivar’s Fish Bar at Pier 54 in Seattle and was hired. While beginning employment at Ivar’s, Scott also took classes at Green River Community College.

Ivar Haglund and Ivar’s Seafood bar: a brief history (1938-1970)

Ivar Haglund, the son of Swedish and Norwegian immigrants, was born in West Seattle in 1905. At a young age, he realized that performing came naturally to him and he sang and played the guitar. By the mid-1930s, he was performing on local radio and television, singing folk and humorous songs that he had written.

In 1938, Haglund opened a low-budget aquarium on the Seattle waterfront, which he advertised as having “exotic sea creatures” that he had obtained from Puget Sound. The price of admission was a nickel. Shortly after the aquarium opened, Haglund agreed to let two of his friends sell fish and chips at the aquarium. In exchange they would pay him rent, and a percentage of their sales.

Author’s note: In 1938, Pier 54 was known as Pier 3.

By 1946, Haglund owned the fish bar and expanded it into a restaurant known as Ivar’s Acres of Clams.

Haglund was also known as a character who hosted various unique events to draw customers to his restaurant. In 1946, he promoted the underwater wrestling match between a professional boxer — “Two Ton Tony” Galento — and an octopus. He also held clam-eating contests promoted as “Clam Bowls,” which drew international attention. Through self-promotion and quality food, Haglund began to make a name for himself.

The restaurant and seafood bar’s success spawned the 1956 opening of a second restaurant known as Ivar’s Fifth Avenue restaurant in downtown Seattle. Four years later, in 1960, Ivar’s Fifth Avenue name was changed to the Captain’s Table.

Seeking a more family-friendly location, Haglund moved the Captain’s Table restaurant to Ellliot Bay in 1963 and a year later took over the Seattle 4th of July fireworks display when the city could no longer afford to provide it. The Ivar’s fireworks were branded as the “4th of Jul-ivar’s firework show.” The fireworks show was based at Elliot Bay and fireworks lit the skies over Lake Union and Ivar’s restaurant to the acclaim of thousands of witnesses for many years.

End of part 1. Full credits for those who assisted in researching and writing this article will be given at the end of part 2.