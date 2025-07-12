It’s party time at inaugural Edmonds Beach Bash

by Georgia Knoles 57 mins ago 11
Terry Vehrs, who organized and hosted the event, gets in the spirit. (Afternoon crowd photos by Larry Vogel)
Sharing ice cream on a summer afternoon. L-R: Ambra Guimaraes, Brianna McLeod and Uwineza Mushoka.
The pirates dropped in for a visit.
It was a great afternoon for kids and dads.
Anne and Kurt Kutay pause for a photo.
While the band set up equipment, a DJ kept up the beat with a steady stream of Yacht Rock favorites from the Doobie Brothers to Christopher Cross to Steely Dan.

The only thing higher than the tide Friday evening was the energy at Edmonds’ inaugural Beach Bash. The free community event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center featured food trucks, DJ sets, a beer garden and a live performance by local Yacht Rock tribute band Point of Sail.

Attendees enjoyed craft beer and wine, and danced along to their favorite songs until the sun set in glorious colors over Puget Sound.

The event was sponsored by Terry Vehrs, Windermere of Edmonds.

Point of Sail entertains the crowd. (Evening photos by Georgia Knowles)


