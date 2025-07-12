It’s party time at inaugural Edmonds Beach Bash

The only thing higher than the tide Friday evening was the energy at Edmonds’ inaugural Beach Bash. The free community event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center featured food trucks, DJ sets, a beer garden and a live performance by local Yacht Rock tribute band Point of Sail.

Attendees enjoyed craft beer and wine, and danced along to their favorite songs until the sun set in glorious colors over Puget Sound.

The event was sponsored by Terry Vehrs, Windermere of Edmonds.



