Job and Resource Fair comes to Tacoma July 24 for National Hire-A-Vet Day

Photo courtesy Pexels

The military community is invited to meet with recruiters from more than 60 private and government employers at an in-person job and resource fair Thursday, July 24 at Mount Tahoma High School

According to an Employment Security Department news release, the event is free and open to members and families in all branches of the military: active duty, National Guard, Reserves and veterans, as well as Department of Defense employees.

  • What: National Hire-A-Vet Day Job & Resource Fair.
  • When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025.
  • Where: Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma.

Register online.

Full-time and part-time jobs will be available. Many participating employers are YesVets members – those recognized for hiring veterans.

Community resource organizations also will attend, including job search experts from WorkSource. They will be available to help attendees improve their resumes and interviewing skills.

“This year’s National Hire-A-Vet Day in July will provide an opportunity for YesVets employers to come together with state, private and federal agencies to say ‘Yes!’ to hiring veterans and their families,” said Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Director David Puente Jr. “Recognizing employers who are committed to hiring veterans and military spouses is a continuous commitment for Washington state.”

Registration and instructions for job seekers

Contact hannah.schoepp@esd.wa.gov for questions about registration.

For general questions about the job and resource fair, contact the Employment Security Department at hireavet@esd.wa.gov.

