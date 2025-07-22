Kids and teens can earn prizes for reading at the library; ends Sept. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sno-Isle Libraries is sponsoring a summer reading challenge, with all summer reading logs due Sept. 2. It’s not too late to participate and win prizes.

All you need to do is download a reading log to track your progress or use a Beanstalk account from the Sno-Isles Libraries website.

All reading counts, including being read to or listening to an audiobook. Each space on the summer reading log path is equal to 20 minutes.

Once you have read a total of 10 hours, visit your local library or a library on wheels to receive a free book. Locations include the Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace libraries.