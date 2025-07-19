Kids are Bookin’ It: Heart, humor and high-stakes adventure in ‘Water’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Secrets of the Under-Under World: Water, by P.S. Whatever

First book in the series

Recommended for ages 8-12

Dive to depths you’ve never encountered before in this middle-grade fantasy that blends heart, humor and high-stakes adventure. Secrets of the Under-Under World: Water is a hidden gem worth exploring.

Sam, a 12-year-old girl, is juggling big responsibilities — caring for her younger brother Darby and their eccentric Aunt C — when she literally falls through the earth into a mysterious subterranean realm called Under-Under. Her little brother Darby and their cat Gemini end up down there too, and what they all witness is crazy.

Sam gets mistaken for a thief who’s stolen a piece of the colony’s solar-powered sun. To clear her name and find a way home, Sam must navigate a world of talking fish, shadowy villains and a dwindling water supply that threatens both Under-Under and the surface world. When she encounters a group stealing water, Sam has to stop them or both worlds (ours and Under-Under) could be facing desperate drought.

What makes this book shine is the personality and countenance of wonderful Sam. The book is a great pick for readers who enjoy brave heroines, quirky sidekicks like Gemini the cat, and stories that blend fantasy with environmental themes. Sam’s witty, resourceful and emotionally grounded. Her voice is sharp, and she’ll make you laugh. Her journey is as much about inner growth as it is about battling giants and solving mysteries. The world-building is imaginative, with a touch of Alice in Wonderland whimsy, and the stakes feel real without being overwhelming.

Author P.S. Whatever lives in Vancouver, Canada and writes under the supervision of her two cats. Under her real name, she has written 24 television episodes of Lost Tales of the Brothers Grimm as well as other works of fiction and non-fiction. If you liked Harry Potter, and enjoy adventure, magic and girls who don’t give up, you’ll love Secrets of the Under-Under World: Water. More adventures await with the rest of the books in the series.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.