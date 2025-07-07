Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘Sasquatch’ offers fast-paced adventure, mystery

Sasquatch, by Roxanne Seubert

Recommended for ages 7-14

Enjoy a fast-paced, middle-grade adventure, Sasquatch, by Roxanne Seubert. Set in the misty forests of the Pacific Northwest, the story follows 13-year-old Connor, whose life is unraveling due to his parents’ divorce. While on a camping trip, it’s a catastrophe when his dear puppy, Dax, goes missing. What begins as a desperate search for his lost pet quickly spirals into something very unexpected. Connor discovers there’s a real live Bigfoot on the loose, and he shares an extraordinary face-to-face encounter with the legendary Sasquatch.

With the help of his best friend Darius and his spirited younger sister Penny, Connor embarks on a mission that blends a heartfelt search for Dax, with hunting for the mysterious forest creature, and balancing emotional family dynamics. The trio must navigate the dangers of the wilderness, secret spots in the forest, and also a shadowy group of U.S. Marshals who seem to have their own plans for the hide-and-seek creature.

This Sasquatch adventure is both thrilling and tender, weaving themes of loyalty, courage, and thoughtful choices into a story about growing up and chasing legends. This book is a great read for those who enjoy stories with mystery, emotional depth, a touch of the supernatural, wonderful animals, and kids who are heroes.

Roxanne Seubert lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband, daughter and three fur babies. She fell in love with writing in the second grade when her English teacher asked the students to write a short story and publish their work into a book. Since then, Roxanne has written numerous poems, short stories and novels shared with friends and family.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.