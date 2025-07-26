Kids display their goods at Children’s Entrepreneur Market in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The free outdoor movie sponsored by Edmonds Parks and Recreation Friday night had a special feature: Prior to the showing of Goonies, kids offered their goods for sale during a Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Civic Center Park.

Handmade items included candles, soaps and knitted items as well as food, games, toys, services and more.

— Photos by Julia Wiese