Kids display their goods at Children’s Entrepreneur Market in Edmonds

The free outdoor movie sponsored by Edmonds Parks and Recreation Friday night had a special feature: Prior to the showing of Goonies, kids offered their goods for sale during a Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Civic Center Park.
Handmade items included candles, soaps and knitted items as well as food, games, toys, services and more.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
