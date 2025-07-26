Kids display their goods at Children’s Entrepreneur Market in Edmonds

Saturday, July 26, 2025
Lillian Garg of Garg Gang Goods straightens the cards her brother Ashton helped make as a breeze threatened to blow them off the table. Lillian made the finger-knitted throw blankets after receiving a finger knitting kit from a friend.
Snack Sisters Lillian and Kaia served “sushi” treats made with Krispie rice cereal and include ingredients such as chocolate candy. They also sold lemonade pouches.
Stephanie and Natana admiring bracelets they purchased that were made by Kaycie of Kaycies Creations.
Lucy of Lucy’s Little Garden Shop finds containers at garage sales and turns them into mini gardens. She also makes small paperweights out of resin.
Eva Kearns, author and illustrator, displays eight books for children ages 1-7 yrs along with journals for any age group. She also crochets in her spare time and is working on her 9th book
Jacob and Zeke look for a card at KaylieSellsCards as Emrie and Kaylie answer questions. They ended up making trades and a sale.
Jaanvi and Sajiv Maharaj selling cupcakes and butterfly pea lemonade just in time for the movie.
Layla buys a butter slime (the stretchiest of the three options) from Lexi and Ava at Ava ButterSlime Booth.
Brooke and Amber of A&B Bookmark and Bakes make their debut by selling homemade cookies (which are delicious) and other products. Amber used one of her father’s tools to create the key chains.
Attendees meander through the shops.
Kaikai takes an order from Alejandro. Kaikai along with her sister Kale’a started the shaved ice business this year after a year of planning. They were inspired after enjoying the shaved ice while in Kauai, home of their mom and grandmother. The name — “Bussin’ Shaved Ice, home of the buss in up” became part of the marketing strategy after their father purchased a VW bus.

The free outdoor movie sponsored by Edmonds Parks and Recreation Friday night had a special feature: Prior to the showing of Goonies, kids offered their goods for sale during a Children’s Entrepreneur Market at Civic Center Park.

Handmade items included candles, soaps and knitted items as well as food, games, toys, services and more.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

