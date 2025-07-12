Leadership Snohomish County welcomes new executives; opens applications for fall program

The Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) Board of Directors has appointed Adrianne Wagner as acting CEO and Kathy Solberg as chief strategic officer, marking “a powerful reengagement of two experienced and deeply respected community leaders,” the organization said in a news release.

Both Wagner and Solberg are familiar names to many in Snohomish County, having played key roles in shaping the LSC of today, the release said.

“Adrianne and Kathy are more than leaders — they are community builders, strategic connectors and visionary thinkers,” said Josh Estes, co-chair of the LSC Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome them back and confident they will guide LSC into its next chapter with strength, clarity, and compassion.”

“In this time of uncertainty, it is essential to invest in leadership programs like LSC,” added LSC Board Co-Chair Rachel Downes. “Relationships, collaboration, leadership and community are the essential elements of growth. Adrianne and Kathy are the right leaders to expand our reach and deepen our impact.”

Wagner is a graduate of LSC’s Signature Program (Class of 2012) and the Leadership for Racial Equity Cohort. She has also served on the LSC Board of Directors and, most recently, as a facilitator for the Signature Program.

Solberg is a former executive director of LSC, known for cultivating partnerships and driving initiatives that empower individuals and organizations to lead with purpose and integrity.

Leadership Snohomish County is now accepting applications and nominations for the Fall 2025 Signature Class. This flagship program develops community-minded leaders by strengthening leadership capacities, fostering personal growth and development, and cultivating a deep understanding of systems and civic impact. Equity is a foundational element of the program’s curriculum. Graduates join a dynamic alumni network of more than 1,000 leaders across Snohomish County who are shaping the region’s future. Applications will remain open until Aug. 1, 2025.

To apply or nominate a leader, visit leadershipsc.org/lscprograms/signatureprogram

Also save the date for the Leadership Day 2025 breakfast on Monday, Oct. 14 at Tulalip Resort and Casino. More details and ticket information coming soon at www.leadershipsc.org