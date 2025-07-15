League of Women Voters of Snohomish County announces new president

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Lisa Utter became the president of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) at the start of the League’s calendar year on July 1 after briefly serving as president-elect. Lisa was nominated and approved by the board of directors on June 24 to fill the vacant role of president-elect left by Adrienne Fraley, who resigned.

In a statement to the board, Fraley said she made the difficult decision to resign based on what she felt was best for the league. According to a league news release, with her upcoming move to Thurston County, Fraley felt she could not be the visible presence in the community that the League deserves. She expressed her appreciation for the honor of serving as president-elect for the past year.

Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

“The board of directors thanks Adrienne for her thoughtful decision and is grateful to Lisa for stepping up to serve,” says Cathy Liu Scott, past president. “Lisa’s record of community service brings strong leadership experience that will help our league continue our focus on empowering voters and defending democracy.”

Utter has resided in Snohomish County since 1990 and joined the League for a second time in 2018. In addition to serving on the LWVSC board in 2023, she served 12 years on the Lynnwood City Council, and has served on the boards of Community Transit, South County Emergency Shelter, KSER and the Thumbnail Theater. Professionally, she has a background in law, public policy, and nonprofit social services management.

Utter will be supported in her role as president for the 2025-26 fiscal year by the board’s executive committee, which includes:

Cathy Liu Scott, past president

Brenda Mann Harrison, president-elect

Karen Madsen, treasurer

Wendy Staley-Colbert, secretary

Other board members include Michelle (Micke) Fellows, first vice president; Vonita Francisco, second vice president; and directors Kim Henry Baumgartner, Erin Carr, Jeanne Crevier, Laurie Schreiber and Jean Snider. Learn more about the LWV Board of Directors for 2025-26 here.