Letter ot the editor: A warning to electric vehicle buyers

Editor:

Just got new vehicle tabs for a two-year-old PHEV Volvo (plug-in hybrid).

The State Legislature has tacked on a huge new tax to the tab bill. In addition to the normal fees of $72.25 I was shocked to see an Electric Vehicle Registration Renewal fee of $150, a Transportation Electrification fee of $75, and an RTA ExciseTax fee of $858. A Grand Total of $1,080 in additional fees for driving a partially electrified car that still uses gas and for which I pay the second-highest-in-the-nation gas taxes.

This is what you get as part of the Green New Deal. A very bad deal indeed. Trying to use less fossil fuels has been penalized by the majority party in the State Legislature who claim to be concerned with the environmental impacts of fossil fuel use. I guess when they just want more of your money those concerns go out the window.

Mark Bucklin

Edmonds