Letter to the editor: Celebrating July as Disability Pride Month in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

As one of your elected officials with a neurodiverse disability, I am proud that July is Disability Pride Month in the city of Edmonds! A phrase commonly used in the Disability Rights Movement is “nothing about us, without us,” which means that governments, civil society and the private sector should not be making decisions that affect the lives of people with disabilities without including us in the decision-making process.

On July 22, 2025, Mayor Rosen will read a proclamation declaring July as Disability Pride Month in Edmonds. Members of the disability community and their families are invited to the Edmonds City Council meeting at 6 p.m. to witness the proclamation and are welcome to make audience comments.

From my own lived experience as an individual with an ADA-listed disability, I can affirm the need for visibility, inclusion and acknowledgment of people living with disabilities. We belong in every aspect of public life, and our disabilities should not be hidden, disregarded or viewed as shameful. Over 1.3 billion people worldwide live with disabilities, ranging from physical to invisible disabilities which may not be readily apparent but can significantly impact our daily lives.

Living everyday as people with disabilities, caring for our families, contributing to our communities, and positively participating in the economy, we prove our value and worth as human beings. Please join us in celebrating our presence and accomplishments for Disability Pride Month!”

Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Council