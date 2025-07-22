Letter to the editor: Changing our habits as garbage accumulates

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

We are fortunate to have our garbage picked up every week so we don’t have to see it, smell it or think about it. Imagine if we had to live with all the garbage that we produce — which is thousands of pounds for each individual human in the U.S. We send it “away” for the planet to hold in huge, massive, humongous piles in landfills (or it ends up in another country’s streams and beaches.)

As it accumulates in front of us, we could hopefully become aware of how much we consume and discard, and think about what we can and should do to reduce, reuse or recycle.

On behalf of our precious planet, please try not to purchase products with excess and wasteful packaging.

Have your plastic waste and packing foam picked up by Ridwell where they recycle it. Don’t take plastic bags from retailers just to use for a trip home.

Unfortunately, unless we change, our legacy to the earth is leaving mountains of waste.

Robyn Ingham

Edmonds