Letter to the editor: Clean up after your dogs

Editor:

I live in the Westgate Chapel neighborhood and just want to address the dog walkers that walk their dogs so they can relieve themselves on someone else’s property so that they don’t have to clean it up.

This is so disgusting and a really nasty thing to do. If you own a dog, cleaning up after it is part of the deal. I clean up after mine and resent cleaning up after yours, also stepping in it next to the mail box because I didn’t see it or expect it. Some lawn services charge more when mowing because it gets caught in the bag chute and blocks it. They don’t care that you maybe don’t even own a dog.

Please clean up after your dogs because it’s the right thing to do and it is your responsibility, and yes the little dogs too. It may be small but it’s still disgusting to leave for someone else.