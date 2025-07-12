Letter to the editor: Edmonds School District must address PFAS contamination near Madrona School

The following is a summary of a comments made to the Edmonds School Board. The link to the full text can be found here.

Editor:

I was so impressed with how President Dr. Katims ran the recent school board meeting and the board’s discussion, as well as Dr. Miner’s commitment to financial transparency. Bravo!

As a member of the Edmonds Environmental Council appealing the City’s Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA) code, I made the following public comment (see footnote):

My name is Diane Buckshnis, a long-time Edmonds civic servant and environmental advocate. From 2010-2023, I served on Edmonds City Council and consistently defended environmental protections. The first CARA code was vetoed by Mayor Earling, which allowed UIC injection wells despite opposition from the Olympic View Water and Sewer District. The current CARA code, passed without public input after I left office, permits UIC short wells in the Deer Creek CARA — contrary to state and federal laws. This code is now under appeal with the Growth Management Board.

I am reaching out due to the urgent health and safety risks posed by PFAS contamination found near Madrona School, located in the Deer Creek CARA — a vital water source. PFAS are persistent chemicals with significant health risks, especially for children. Addressing this is both a public health and legal obligation under the DOE Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act.

I respectfully request the school district collaborate with the water district to review and address PFAS contamination, allocate budget for assessments, engage independent experts, ensure transparency, and comply with all regulations.

Your leadership can safeguard public health and set a positive example for Edmonds.

Diane Buckshnis

Edmonds