Letter to the editor: Let’s have more council engagement on public comments

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

At the start of the council meeting, would the council president please explain to the public what the council does with public comments, both during the initial public comment period as well as during the public hearings.

More and more, it seems to be a waste of the public’s time and energy to research a topic and provide “informed” input to the council, only to have that input totally ignored.

I’ve tracked council meetings for the last 10 years and I and many other “informed” citizens have made comments that provide facts, local knowledge and state laws; and for the last four years, those comments seem to be routinely ignored (or incorrectly dismissed by City staff) when the council deliberates on an issue.

And more recently, the public comments have been turned into one-liners in the minutes of the meeting and those one-liners don’t necessarily reflect what the comment was — especially if the comment addressed several components of an agenda item. This sure sends a message that the council and City do not care about public input (we all know councilmember time commitments are already pressed short, leaving little time to go back and watch meeting videos).

Would it be possible to change the agenda so that there is always a scheduled council discussion at the end of a public hearing so councilmembers can openly discuss amongst themselves what they heard in the public hearing as well a written/emailed comments by the council’s constituents (the citizens of Edmonds)?

Joe Scordino

Edmonds