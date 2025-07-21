Letter to the editor: Thanks for Edmonds, a little gem

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

An open letter to the residents and leaders of Edmonds.

I do not live in Edmonds; misadventures and past bad decisions have made that an economic impossibility, but I live close enough to visit regularly.

Since I’m in a confessional mode, I will tell you that I am of a saturnine temperament, and when the burdens of fate weigh me down, there is a cure —a walk through downtown Edmonds, especially on a Saturday or Sunday. I defy anyone to walk along the shore or through downtown and not leave lighter in spirit and with a smile on their face.

Here in this little gem, thousands of people enjoy life. There is no rancor, no fighting, no casting aspersions or evident hatred; there are just people of every race, creed, and identity enjoying themselves in the Creator’s beauty.

Every time I take my walk, I am reminded of John of Gaunt’s speech in Shakespeare’s Richard II (which I will heavily abridge):

This earth of majesty… This other Eden, demi-paradise…This precious stone set in a silver sea…This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this Edmonds…

Thank you for being here and thank you for never failing to lift my spirits.

Dennis Gibb

Lynnwood