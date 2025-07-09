Liberty Mutual Foundation renews $25K grant to Nourishing Network, bringing two-year commitment to $50K

The Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded a second-year grant of $25,000 to the Foundation for Edmonds School District to strengthen the districtwide Nourishing Network. The total investment of $50,000 helps meet the company’s philanthropic mission of “building security and resiliency for vulnerable people and communities,” the foundation said in a news release announcing the award.

“Every orange, every carton of milk, every weekend kit tells a child, ‘You matter, and we’ve got you,’” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Liberty Mutual’s continued partnership powers those messages of hope and fuels our capacity to reach more families, more quickly.”

Over the past year the Liberty Mutual Foundation funding helped the Nourishing Network:

Deliver 12,474 nutritious meals (46% above the goal) to students on 31 home-delivery routes.

Distribute 234,817 individual food items through weekend kits and monthly pop-up pantries.

Serve up to 752 children each week at three summer-meal sites, pairing lunches with robotics demos, Korean drumming, reptile shows and daily fitness.

“Liberty Mutual is proud to stand with the Foundation for Edmonds School District,” said Christopher Wiggins, senior program manager at Liberty Mutual Foundation. “When students have reliable access to healthy food, they can focus on learning, growing and discovering their potential.”

Community members can host food drives, volunteer for packing shifts, or adopt a delivery route for the Nourishing Network. To learn more, contact Thame Fuller at 425-431-7092 or visit www.foundationesd.org/nourishingnetwork.