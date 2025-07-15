Local garbage strike heads into second week, mediation talks resume Tuesday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Thousands of South Snohomish County residents head into a second week with no planned trash or recycling collection as Republic Services workers support a nationwide Teamsters strike.

Republic Services serves portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Woodway.

Republic Services promised double pickup this week, but as of Monday afternoon, that hasn’t happened. Workers went on strike Wednesday, July 11. Mediation talks are scheduled to resume Tuesday, July 15.

Residents should put cans out on the regularly scheduled pickup day after the strike ends. A Republic Services representative said the company will focus on critical business services first and then residential services.

Residents have asked whether they will be charged for pickups that did not happen during the strike. Republic Services said they are focused on resuming pickups and will address billing questions in the future.

Over 2,000 members of the Teamsters union are currently on strike or honoring picket lines across the U.S., demanding fair pay and condemning what they describe as corporate greed. The union said it expects to see more strike extensions in the hours and days to come.

“Republic abuses and underpays workers across the country,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in a press release. “Workers are uniting nationwide, and we will get the wages and benefits we’ve earned, come hell or high water.”

The Teamsters union represents nearly 8,000 Republic waste collection workers across America.