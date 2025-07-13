Loi Dawkins stresses stability, community connections in her new role as Edmonds’ police chief

Bringing an impressive combination of qualifications — including a quarter century in law enforcement, several advanced degrees and specialized FBI training — Puget Sound native and current Assistant Edmonds Police Chief 48-year-old Loi Dawkins emerged as Mayor Mike Rosen’s nominee for permanent Edmonds Chief of Police. She was confirmed by the City Council July 8 and officially starts her job Aug. 1.

She and her husband — who will celebrate their 21st anniversary later this month — have three teenage children.

Dawkins arrived on the Edmonds scene three years ago when then-chief Michelle Bennett recruited her from the King County Sheriff’s Department as a new assistant chief.

“She told me about how Edmonds is such a great community, and that the people who live here really value and support their police department,” Dawkins explained. “I’ve worked for several different police departments and organizations, and honestly in many cases folks are not necessarily happy to see us and the kind of support Bennett told me about was lacking. So at first I adopted a wait and see attitude. But when I got here I was honestly blown away. I was welcomed with open arms, and the enthusiasm and support from the community was like nothing I’d experienced before. Hardly a day goes by when someone doesn’t drop off food treats at the station. Once while shopping at PCC, a customer I’d never met came running up saying ‘I love our Edmonds police.’”

Dawkins particularly noted her experience walking in this year’s 4th of July parade with the police department’s community engagement coordinator Tabatha Shoemake, and how all along the parade route folks were calling out Shoemake’s name, waving and running out to give her hugs.

“I felt like I was walking with a celebrity superstar,” she exclaimed. “Talk about the right person in the right position!

“This kind of community support is so valuable — I really value and want to solidify and reinforce these community connections,” she said. “There are community groups who want to see us more and know us better. I’m looking for meaningful connections that go beyond ‘coffee with a cop’ and explore ways to empower the community to work with us. The more our citizens understand what causes crime and how to prevent it, the better partners we can be – and the better our community will be.

“There’s an internal component to this too,” she pointed out. “Just within the EPD, our departmental culture is such an important part of our identity. Folks here value this culture and are proud of it — and the recent talk about contracting out police services has raised some concerns with our folks about possibly losing that culture. I firmly believe that if it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it – and there’s so much here that’s not broken.”

A lifetime Puget Sound-area resident, Dawkins grew up and spent her teen years in Tacoma’s gritty, crime-ridden Hilltop neighborhood of the 1990s.

“There was lots of gang violence,” she said. “I lost some friends and a family member to gang violence – it was very different from Edmonds.”

Her father, Leroy Harris, was a major influence on her life and more than any other individual shaped the person she has become.

“Dad was retired military,” she explained. “He was on active duty and served in Vietnam, which was where he met my mom. He also served in Korea and Germany. He was a strict disciplinarian and instilled in me the firm value that I need to always being doing something productive.”

Dawkins attended Tacoma’s Foss High School, where she kept her grades up, played sports including basketball and track, and was a student government senator during her junior and senior years.

“My dad’s influence prompted me to get my drivers license and get a job – bagging groceries at Safeway — the minute I turned 16. Between the job, sports, student government and being active in my church, I was always busy.”

But sports – running in particular – stuck with her over the years.

“At first I mostly ran shorter distances, but started increasing my distance around 2013,” she said. “Then on my 40th birthday I woke up and decided to celebrate by doing a half marathon. I hadn’t trained for it, but that morning I mapped out a 13.1-mile course and ran it. It really beat me up – but in a good way. I felt great and told myself I’d do another.”

She continues running today and is a strong believer in the value of lifetime fitness, even keeping an under-desk treadmill in her office for those days when running outdoors isn’t an option. “But I much prefer running outdoors,” she added with a laugh. “There’s something about it – it clears my mind; I’m in my own little bubble. Never stop moving!”

After high school she attended the University of Washington where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, then later received a master’s in public administration also from the UW. In addition, she holds a masters in public safety from the University of Virginia and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy elite leadership training program.

As part of her college studies, Dawkins interned at Echo Glen Children’s Center juvenile rehabilitation facility, starting as a counselor. She was later offered the chance to work in the lockup units and after graduating was hired as a rehab counselor working with incarcerated youth. She was in that job for the next five years, finding much enjoyment and satisfaction with this challenging population.

She thought about law school for a while, but then one day her brother-in-law, a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Office, suggested that her experience at Echo Glen might make her a good fit for a career in police work and law enforcement.

“My first reaction was no way,” Dawkins laughed. “But he offered to take me on a drive-along with him, and it completely changed my attitude. It was really cool, and a game-changer for me.

“He also grew up on Hilltop where the police were not friendly,” she continued. “I can remember you could wave at a police officer and get absolutely nothing back — and it wasn’t cool to like the police back in the ’90s. I had my own perceptions of what police work was about and how I thought officers had to conduct their work. But to see my brother-in-law, somebody who grew up in the same area as I did and whom I knew so well, actually do police work gave me a new vision of what it can be. A light came on and I realized that you can really be your own person and do this work at the same time. That really inspired me.”

After a few more drive-alongs, Dawkins decided to make the jump, applied and tested with the King County Sheriff’s Office, and was hired in 2001.

Her dad was overjoyed, and when Dawkins graduated from the police academy in 2001 her dad was right there at the ceremony to pin the badge on her, despite suffering from advanced cancer. He died two months later.

After joining the sheriff’s department, she worked a variety of assignments including for the Muckleshoot Tribal Police, where as the King County Sheriff’s Department contract chief for two years she was responsible for enforcing local, state and tribal laws. She also served with the Metro Transit Police, and worked for the sheriff’s department in Shoreline and Woodinville. She was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and put in charge of recruiting – specifically targeting women and minorities – during which she also went back to the UW Evans School and completed her master’s in public administration.

While these work and education experiences broadened her as a person and provided an array of insights and learning, she never lost sight of her resolve to be her own person within the framework of her chosen career path.

“I’m a what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of person,” she stressed. “And in this job you can be professional without having to behave a certain way to gain compliance or respect. For me this means treating people like human beings. I think that when a person feels comfortable around you, it’s easier for them to comply. I would much rather talk someone into handcuffs than force them. I bet any officer would say the same thing: that one of the most rewarding parts of police work is when you know that you’ve done your job in such a way that a person who committed a crime and is going to jail after you arrested and testified against them actually thanks you. That’s like the best day for me.”

In her new position as Edmonds’ chief of police, she stresses that she’s not out to make big changes.

“I’m committed to solidifying the department and fostering a sense of consistency and stability,” she said. “Change is tough for a lot of people, and I think particularly so for police officers. We have an incredible team here with an amazing array of knowledge, and I want to tap deeper into that and provide chances for everyone to rise to their full potential. A big part of my job is seeing to it that our officers and non-commissioned staff are equipped with everything they need to continue to show up and do their jobs. They do so much important work, and my job is to make sure that they have all the things they need to effectively deliver their services.

“We already have the dream team – the officers, the staff, and the community. I look forward to keeping it and reinforcing it in every way I can.”