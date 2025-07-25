Loi Dawkins sworn in as Edmonds’ new chief of police

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In a Thursday ceremony attended by family, friends and fellow law enforcement professionals accumulated through her 23 years in the field, Edmonds Assistant Police Chief Loi Dawkins was officially sworn in by Mayor Mike Rosen as Edmonds’ new permanent chief of police.

“To me this ceremony is about more than just the badge,” Rosen began. “This is an affirmation of trust, leadership, responsibility and shared purpose. Today, we’re going to swear in a leader who brings a depth and breadth of experience that earns respect and inspires confidence. She doesn’t just wear this uniform. She exemplifies what it means to grow into it.

“I also want to thank and recognize team Dawkins,” he added. “The family members of our police don’t get nearly enough credit or nearly enough thanks. You sacrifice a lot so that she can do what she does. Your support is invaluable. You offer encouragement, understanding and love throughout this entire journey, and you’re going to need to do more of it as her job continues to evolve. Your continued support will be her foundation.

“Today isn’t just about a ceremony or a new title,” he continued. “It represents the intersection of tradition and progress. You’re not just continuing a time-honored tradition — you’re stepping into a role that has been defined by the generations before you. Your position continues the legacy of every chief who served before you, their sacrifices, their triumphs and their lessons learned. But while you honor that legacy, you aren’t bound by it. You are the future of law enforcement, and we need your innovation and your vision. I could not be prouder to swear you in as our new chief. Now if you would please raise your right hand and repeat after me…”

After taking the oath, Chief Dawkins addressed attendees.

She began by acknowledging her family: husband Benis and children Alyssa, Brooklyn and Camerynn. “I’m so proud to make you proud, and everything I do is with you in mind,” she said.

She also acknowledged her parents, the huge debt she owes to her late father for setting an example and providing a role model, and her mother for “always pushing me and teaching me discipline, resilience and compassion. Your expectations were high, but so was your love.”

“And thank you to my fellow law enforcement professionals, mentors, peers and partners from across many years and departments,” she added. “I’ve learned from your leadership, your courage and your example.

“To the women and men of the Edmonds Police Department — thank you for accepting me as someone who came in as an outsider,” she continued. “Thank you for your dedication, your grit and your continued commitment to serving the city. I know the demands of this profession, and I see the heart behind each of you. I get to see it every day, and I’m so proud to lead this team. I pledge to do so with communication, transparency, accountability and respect.

“And finally, thank you to the Edmonds community for your gracious support and your willingness to partner with us,” she concluded. “We are better when we work collaboratively, and we will continue to earn your trust. This moment is not just about me; it’s about all of us and what we can build together. I’m honored and ready to serve with integrity and purpose.”

Dawkins then diverged from her script with a surprise announcement.

“As my first official act as chief, I am proud to present Cmdr. David Machado with a formal acknowledgement of his 35 years of service here on the Edmonds Police Department,” she announced. “I met Cmdr. Machado in 2001 when I was a recruit at the academy,” adding with a laugh, “…he tortured us in PT (physical training) and I’ll never forget him for that!”

She went on to list Machado’s accomplishments, including serving as a master defensive tactics and use of force instructor since 1994, and as a founding member and master instructor for the patrol tactics instructor program. She praised him as a dedicated family man, celebrating 37 years of marriage, “a huge testament, especially in this profession.”

She then called Machado forward to present him with a plaque.

“I didn’t know this was happening until about four seconds ago,” said a visibly choked-up Machado. “But we don’t do this alone. My wife Cami has been the longest-serving Edmonds police wife ever. They don’t give away medals for such things, but it is no less worthy of our acknowledgment, because as I just said, we never do this alone. We just never do.”

The ceremony concluded with final remarks by Chief Dawkins, who again expressed her gratitude to all who helped her along the way and continue to support her today.

“Your support means the world to me. Thank you friends, thank you family, thank you community. I am grateful and honored.”

