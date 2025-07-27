Saturday, July 26, 2025
Public Safety

Man rescued after falling down ravine at Point Edwards

Photo courtesy Unsplash

South County firefighters early Saturday morning rescued a man who had fallen down a steep ravine at Point Edwards, located at 51 Pine St. in Edmonds.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to a call regarding an elderly man who had fallen. Members of the South County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team “conducted a low-angle rescue of about 50 feet to safely retrieve the patient,” Veley said.

Paramedics transported him to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, she said.

