Man rescued after falling down ravine at Point Edwards

South County firefighters early Saturday morning rescued a man who had fallen down a steep ravine at Point Edwards, located at 51 Pine St. in Edmonds.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to a call regarding an elderly man who had fallen. Members of the South County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team “conducted a low-angle rescue of about 50 feet to safely retrieve the patient,” Veley said.