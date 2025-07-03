Mayor recommends appointing Dawkins as new police chief; council confirmation set for July 8

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen has recommended the appointment of current Assistant Police Chief Loi Dawkins as the new Edmonds police chief, subject to Edmonds City Council confirmation during the council’s Tuesday, July 8 meeting.

The appointment recommendation was announced as part of the Edmonds City Council agenda posted on Wednesday.

Dawkins was hired in 2022 as one of the city’s two assistant police chiefs, overssing the city’s administrative services division. She has 25 years of police experience and came to Edmonds from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The other assistant police chief, Rod Sniffen, has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of Police Chief Michelle Bennett in February.

Under the proposed employment agreement, Dawkins would begin her job on Aug. 1 and would receive an annual salary of $265,890.