Meet the new business: GreenPal, the Uber of lawn care

Business name: GreenPal

Products and/or services: GreenPal has been described as the Uber for Lawn care and according to the company is “the easiest way to find, schedule and pay your lawn guy.”

How long in business: We launched in 2015 and now service over 250 markets across the U.S.

Your history in the area: Since launching in other markets like Seattle and Spokane, we saw organic signups in some of the more suburban markets in the area, including Edmonds. This led to recently making our service available in Edmonds.

Unique/interesting features about the business: We have over 65,000 vendors that have signed up across the U.S. and have helped over 1 million homeowners with lawn care.

Contact information: www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-edmonds-wa.