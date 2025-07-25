New Edmonds mural ‘Drift’ celebrates magic of Puget Sound — above and below

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Life on the edge of Puget Sound is filled with natural wonder—from misty mornings that lift the Olympic Mountains into the sky to the mysterious, dreamlike world beneath the waves. That intersection of land, sea and sky is the inspiration behind Drift, the newest mural from Mural Project Edmonds (MPE), a committee of Art Walk Edmonds.

Painted by muralist Will Schlough, Drift transforms the south-facing wall of the Reef Apartments at 250 Beach Pl. into a breathtaking surrealist landscape, Art Walk Edmonds said in a news release describing the latest mural. A Pacific sea nettle jellyfish rises gracefully from the depths, its oral arms echoing the form of drifting clouds as they blend into a vivid Olympic Peninsula sunset.

The project began when building owners Jay and Tiffany Bennett reached out to Art Walk Edmonds after learning they would need to replace a deteriorating wall. Inspired by the growing mural scene around town, they saw an opportunity to create something beautiful in its place.

“We’ve always loved the murals around Edmonds,” said Jay Bennett. “Rather than leave a blank wall, we wanted to contribute something that reflects the unique beauty of this place—both above and below the waterline.”

Tiffany Bennett, an avid admirer of jellyfish, asked that the design incorporate these elegant, otherworldly creatures. Schlough took inspiration from the Pacific sea nettle jellyfish, and in studying its flowing oral arms, had a creative breakthrough.

“I realized the jellyfish’s oral arms looked just like clouds,” said Schlough. “That ‘aha’ moment shaped the entire mural—merging ocean life with the sky in a way that felt both surreal and natural.”

The result is a work that evokes the magical realism of the Puget Sound region — one that shifts in meaning depending on how and where it’s viewed. The mural is visible from the beach, the fishing pier, and passing trains, while details are best appreciated up close in the adjacent parking lot.

Mural Project Edmonds Chair Mark VonGunten led the selection process, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to bringing a diverse range of artistic styles to the community.

“Will’s imaginative-realistic technique combined with elements of magical realism was something new for Edmonds,” VonGunten said. “Our goal is to keep pushing boundaries and keep the city’s public art both high quality and fresh.”

Since its founding, Mural Project Edmonds has focused on commissioning professional, site-specific murals that enhance the cityscape and stand the test of time. Each project undergoes a careful vetting process to ensure the theme, artist and location are a good fit. Artists must have demonstrated experience with outdoor murals and are required to use high-durability materials in compliance with Edmonds’ strict permitting codes.

In addition to Drift, Art Walk Edmonds is working on several upcoming public art projects, including a utility box wrap near Highway 99 and a floral-themed mural in partnership with Edmonds in Bloom. It is also scouting locations for a future whale tail sculpture installation.

Funding for these projects comes primarily from the popular Summer Wine Walks, hosted twice each year by Art Walk Edmonds. Additional support comes from individual donations, grants and business sponsorships.

Anyone interested in donating to Art Walk Edmonds can do so here. Companies or entities interested in sponsoring a new mural should contact Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com.