No Experience Square Dance in Mill Creek Aug. 3

The Freewheelers Square Dance Club is sponsoring a No Experience Square Dance from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 at Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek.
No partner or experience is necessary. Singles, couples and families are welcome.
A barbecue dinner and family games night will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. sponsored by the Tri-Way Grange.
Suggested donation is $5 per person to dance and $10 per person for dinner. Family discounts are available.
The Tri-Way Grange is located at 3509 Seattle Hill Rd. in Mill Creek.
Learn more at www.squaredanceseattle.com/lessons.
