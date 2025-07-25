No injuries in Lake Ballinger neighborhood house fire early Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

No injuries were reported in an early morning residential fire in Edmonds’ Lake Ballinger neighborhood Friday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 24000 block of 76th Avenue West just after 4 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire “due to the size and layout of the property,” she said.

The fire took more than an hour to extinguish. “Flames and smoke destroyed the garage, significantly damaged the main house and damaged two vehicles,” Veley said. “Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading beyond the property.”

There were no injuries in the fire, and Veley said it’s unclear if anyone has actually been living at the property as it was initially reported as a vacant house. “It appears no one was inside the home at the time of the fire,” she said.

South County Fire is investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.