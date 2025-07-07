North Sound Church welcomes Pastor John Ma

John Ma has joined Edmonds’ North Sound Church as the associate pastor of discipleship and young families.

After spending the first decade of his life in Korea, Ma immigrated with his family to the U.S. He moved along the East Coast before settling in Ohio for his adult years. He met his wife Christine at The Ohio State University, where he received a degree in business finance.

Before they were married, Christine came to the University of Washington for her master’s degree in speech pathology. After several years serving in business finance John felt called to pastoral ministry so he attended seminary at the Methodist Theological School in Ohio, where he received a master of divinity degree. He then served in central Ohio for 15 years before coming to the Pacific Northwest with Christine and their two children, Ana and Abe.

“John is passionate about serving and building up the church because, in every season of life, that is where he experienced deep grace, purpose and joy,” the church said in announcing Ma’s arrival.