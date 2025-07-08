Nubian Jam to spotlight Black Heritage and Culture July 26

The 33rd annual Nubian Jam Community Celebration will take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Forest Park, 802 Mukilteo Blvd. Everett. Sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee (SBCHC), the Nubian Jam will celebrate the richness and beauty of the African American heritage and culture. The event is free and is supported by several community sponsors.
“Simply put, the Nubian jam is a celebration,” said DanVonique Bletson-Reed, Snohomish Black Heritage Committee president. “It’s a celebration of who we are as Black people. The event is a place where we can be free, let our hair down and express ourselves.”
The SCBHC’s mission is to acknowledge and celebrate Black heritage. This is accomplished by educating the Snohomish County community about the African American culture, promoting racial harmony and embracing cultural diversity and inclusion, the organization said in an event announcement. One special event feature at the Nubian Jam will be the Black History Tent, which allows visitors to explore the richness of Black history in America.
Parking is available on the park’s lower level. Shuttles will be available if attendees park off-site.
For more information, contact scbhcwa@gmail.com, or visit nubianjam.com.
