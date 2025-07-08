Nubian Jam to spotlight Black Heritage and Culture July 26

The 33rd annual Nubian Jam Community Celebration will take place from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Forest Park, 802 Mukilteo Blvd. Everett . Sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee (SBCHC), the Nubian Jam will celebrate the richness and beauty of the African American heritage and culture. The event is free and is supported by several community sponsors.

A variety of vendors will be selling food, wares, art and other products. Additionally, the event will feature representatives from local organizations and resource tables offering information on services, education, health and resources available in Snohomish County. Rounding out the program is multicultural entertainment, fashion shows, activities and games for the kids, including the NJ24 3-on-3 basketball tournament. A special ceremony to honor Black Snohomish County high school graduates will also take place, sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.

“Simply put, the Nubian jam is a celebration,” said DanVonique Bletson-Reed, Snohomish Black Heritage Committee president. “It’s a celebration of who we are as Black people. The event is a place where we can be free, let our hair down and express ourselves.”

The SCBHC’s mission is to acknowledge and celebrate Black heritage. This is accomplished by educating the Snohomish County community about the African American culture, promoting racial harmony and embracing cultural diversity and inclusion, the organization said in an event announcement. One special event feature at the Nubian Jam will be the Black History Tent, which allows visitors to explore the richness of Black history in America.

Parking is available on the park’s lower level. Shuttles will be available if attendees park off-site.