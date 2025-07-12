Orphan autos on display in Edmonds

It was a trip down automotive memory lane as vintage collectors, restorers and enthusiasts gathered in Frances Anderson field on Saturday morning to share their passion for “orphan” cars.

What is an orphan car, you ask?

It’s a discontinued marque (auto brand) that has fallen from its once storied place in our automotive heritage and has all but disappeared in the mists of time. These are iconic brands like Oldsmobile, Hudson, Studebaker and Nash that once proudly traveled the American roads, but as time passes are increasingly fading from our collective memory.

But thankfully, there remains a loyal core of enthusiasts who seek out these rare gems from our past. They find them under tarps in old barns and garages, rusting away in fields and backlots, or abandoned in junkyards. They then rescue them and lovingly restore them to their former glory.

Saturday’s event brought more than 75 of these orphans out of their garages and put them on display for all, providing a rare treat for car enthusiasts and a history lesson in automotive Americana.

The event also was a fundraiser for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District.