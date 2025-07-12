Orphan autos on display in Edmonds

by Larry Vogel
More than 75 orphan vehicles were on display Saturday morning at Frances Anderson Playfield. (Photos by Larry Vogel)

It was a trip down automotive memory lane as vintage collectors, restorers and enthusiasts gathered in Frances Anderson field on Saturday morning to share their passion for “orphan” cars.

What is an orphan car, you ask?

It’s a discontinued marque (auto brand) that has fallen from its once storied place in our automotive heritage and has all but disappeared in the mists of time. These are iconic brands like Oldsmobile, Hudson, Studebaker and Nash that once proudly traveled the American roads, but as time passes are increasingly fading from our collective memory.

But thankfully, there remains a loyal core of enthusiasts who seek out these rare gems from our past. They find them under tarps in old barns and garages, rusting away in fields and backlots, or abandoned in junkyards. They then rescue them and lovingly restore them to their former glory.

Saturday’s event brought more than 75 of these orphans out of their garages and put them on display for all, providing a rare treat for car enthusiasts and a history lesson in automotive Americana.

The event also was a fundraiser for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District.

A 1933 Plymouth “PD”.
Fans of the “Back to the Future” movies loved this restored DeLorean.
The interior and dashboard of this 1951 Kaiser DeLuxe features an innovative padded dash with chrome accents.
Not all the lost brands were passenger autos, as this original Willys Jeep fire engine attests. Willys stopped making Jeeps in 1970. The brand name was carried on for a few years by American Motors and later acquired by Chrysler. The brand name was retained when Chrysler was absorbed by Stellantis in 2021, which still manufactures vehicles under the Jeep name.
This 1950 Oldsmobile 88 was the second year of the storied “Rocket 88’s” which earned a place in our automotive history by setting a new standard for speed and power. Some purists believe that the Rocket 88 and not the GTO was America’s first muscle car.
By the late 1950s, cars had become longer, heavier and showier as the chrome on this 1958 Oldsmobile attests.
This 1953 Hudson Hornet was a top-of-the-line vehicle, sporting a living-room-size back seat with side vent windows.
Note the adjustable visor on this mid-century Plymouth coupe.
The iconic Pontiac GTO shot to the top of automotive popularity lists when it was introduced in the 1963 and kick-started the muscle car era.
This 1948 Packard with only 53,700 original miles was the high-end marque produced by
Studebaker company.
The 1957 Oldsmobile convertible provided a luxury ride.
This 1954 Studebaker featured an understated front-end design.
A 1929 Durant, which hails from the era when a trunk was a trunk.

 

 

