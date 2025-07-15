Performers dazzle downtown Edmonds during PorchFest 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Local musicians spread out across the Edmonds Bowl Sunday for an afternoon of live music at the fourth annual PorchFest. The 75 performers came from all genres and backgrounds, from college students to retirees, performing classic ballads to original rock songs.

The 87-degree heat didn’t stop thousands of attendees from letting the sound of music carry them through the downtown streets. Performances from amateur and professional musicians drew crowds to front yards, business stoops and closed-off streets. Listeners congregated in shaded areas and cooled off with frozen treats from Charlie Pops, Molly Moon’s and other downtown businesses.

