Performers dazzle downtown Edmonds during PorchFest 2025

The shaded roundabout, closed off to traffic for the event, was a popular spot to beat the heat. (Photos by Georgia Knoles)

Local musicians spread out across the Edmonds Bowl Sunday for an afternoon of live music at the fourth annual PorchFest. The 75 performers came from all genres and backgrounds, from college students to retirees, performing classic ballads to original rock songs.

The 87-degree heat didn’t stop thousands of attendees from letting the sound of music carry them through the downtown streets. Performances from amateur and professional musicians drew crowds to front yards, business stoops and closed-off streets. Listeners congregated in shaded areas and cooled off with frozen treats from Charlie Pops, Molly Moon’s and other downtown businesses.

Guitarist Danny Lambino performs outside The Basement Salon.
Listeners brave the heat to appreciate the music of Nabil Kausal. Not pictured are many audience members seeking refuge from the sun.
Brannon Heftel performs acoustic folk outside Soaring Heart.
Dave Peterson and Joanna Glover serve up folksy blues on the Ombu Salon porch.
maëry lanahan of Tether the Star performs soft piano versions of favorite punk ballads.
One couple sits away from the powerful amplifiers and hot sun, but the smiles on their faces suggest they’re appreciating the music nonetheless.
Fallnorth rocks outside Musicology.
Gadgets for Kids allows the musicians of tomorrow to create a cacophony of drums, horns and cymbals.

Soraya plays a Thai xylophone called a ranad.
Joshua Red Uttech performs original songs outside Daphnes Bar.


Raising Slane mixes Celtic melodies and Seattle rock outside the Old Edmonds Opera House.

The Stumbling Fiddler draws a crowd at the fountain.
Reagan Leilani mesmerizes with her soulful original songs.
Humans weren’t the only ones enjoying PorchFest.

Psych fusion band Transcience rocks a Downtown Edmonds rooftop.
Brenna Durnin performs as part of acoustic duo Soulcem.

 

 

 

