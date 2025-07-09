Community pickleball celebration July 13 in honor of Mike Meeks

The community is invited to a free Mike Meeks Pickleball Celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at Harbor Square Athletic Club, 160 W. Dayton St., Edmonds.

The event is in memory of longtime Edmonds resident and community leader Mike Meeks, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2024. Meeks was an avid pickleball player at Harbor Square.

The celebration will feature pickleball on eight outdoor courts plus food and drinks. RSVPs are requested at the Harbor Square front desk.