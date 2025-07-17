Pickleball Celebration of Life honors community leader Mike Meeks

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Seventy-five people gathered at the Harbor Square Athletic Club July 13 to honor longtime Edmonds resident and community leader Mike Meeks with a Pickleball Celebration of Life.

Meeks, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2024, was an avid pickleball player at Harbor Square. The July 13 celebration with Meeks’ friends and family included the unveiling of a sculpture “Got It,” by Edmonds sculptor David Varnau, capturing Meeks on the pickleball court.

Plans are in the works to organize an annual Mike Meeks “Pickleball for a Purpose” Tournament & Fundraiser for local charities in 2026.