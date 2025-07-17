Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Sports and Recreation

Pickleball Celebration of Life honors community leader Mike Meeks

A sculpture of Mike Meeks in action, created by local artist David Varnau, was unveiled at the July 13 event.

Seventy-five people gathered at the Harbor Square Athletic Club July 13 to honor longtime Edmonds resident and community leader Mike Meeks with a Pickleball Celebration of Life.

Meeks, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2024, was an avid pickleball player at Harbor Square. The July 13 celebration with Meeks’ friends and family included the unveiling of a sculpture “Got It,” by Edmonds sculptor David Varnau, capturing Meeks on the pickleball court.

Plans are in the works to organize an annual Mike Meeks “Pickleball for a Purpose” Tournament & Fundraiser for local charities in 2026.

