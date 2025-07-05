Poet’s Corner: A New Day Borning

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Dawn of a new age? An artist’s description of the act of creating?

A view from inside a black hole?

A New Day Borning

Can the wending through ages

lead to an end arrival

where space invites in,

opening at last,

banishing the fretting and stewing,

declaring the rightness of

this blessing moment,

unburdened by judgement—

Only the oneness of one,

the embrace so felt, so finally true.

Come to know the soul

in these spheres

until a burst pivots everything

to golden.

Preferring the sun to the stars, it’s

this light for cherishing

this masterful turning away

from old critics dwelling in night

to kiss this newborning cosmic marvel into life.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~ ~