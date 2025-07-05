Poet’s Corner: A New Day Borning

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Dawn of a new age? An artist’s description of the act of creating?
A view from inside a black hole?
A New Day Borning
Can the wending through ages
lead to an end arrival
where space invites in,
opening at last,
banishing the fretting and stewing,
declaring the rightness of
this blessing moment,
unburdened by judgement—
Only the oneness of one,
the embrace so felt, so finally true.
Come to know the soul
in these spheres
until a burst pivots everything
to golden.
Preferring the sun to the stars, it’s
this light for cherishing
this masterful turning away
from old critics dwelling in night
to kiss this newborning cosmic marvel into life.
Can the wending through ages
come to know the soul
lead to an end arrival
in these spheres
where space invites in
until a burst pivots everything,
opening at last
to golden—
Banishing the fretting and stewing,
preferring the sun to the stars, it’s
declaring the rightness of
this light for cherishing
this blessing moment
this masterful turning away
unburdened by judgement
from old critics dwelling in night.
Only the oneness of one
to kiss this newborning cosmic marvel into life,
the embrace so felt, so finally true.
Irene Myers
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Irene Myers looks forward to being a long-term resident of Edmonds, having moved here some years ago after several decades in Seattle. She is a career and life coach by occupation, a fiddler of traditional Swedish music by avocation and a poet by gravitation. In her writing, published and unpublished, she is intrigued by what is not yet named but could be.
