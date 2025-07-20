Poet’s Corner: Impressionism, Living On the Streets, Some Folks Have Issues

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Impressionism

Cut me, oh mourning dove

let my heart bleed,

sanguine upon this famished land

phantom thoughts toil,

press aging grapes to make new wine

a random gust of wind

covers the mountains with snow

the shadow made by light

illuminates the shadow that light makes

amidst the chaos,

the galaxy gazes cleareyed to spy on Earth

strident voice of sunset

whispers a fragrant welcome to evening

an innocuous puff of cigarette smoke

auditions for a starring role in a forest fire

mindful strokes of my brush

captures the attention of wandering minds

at a sidewalk Paris cafe,

the casual dictates of my voice,

remain trapped in the clutches of conversation.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

Living On the Streets

The bitter cold,wet,foreboding

ain’t nothing but a blow below the belt

hey man don’t get too comfortable over there,

That’s my corner!

Don’t be there when I get back!

here come them damn pigeons again,

hustling for crumbs

what the hell, they’re good company,

don’t smell no worst than my neighbors Tim and Tina

Do my eyes deceive me!

Is that something green,

working its butt off to get into this world?

pushing hard, struggling, trying,

to push apart the cracks in the sidewalk,

looks like a reenactment of Moses parting the Red Sea

Must be spring!

shoving aside all of this overbearing and depressing darkness

wild flowers soon to burst into bloom

a cavalcade of colors setting the hillsides of freeways ablaze,

As things warm up!

no longer a need to snuggle

with an unreliable smelly stranger

now, that downtown wind,

no longer stabbing

me from head to toe,

has stop making me feel like,

being tangled up in a roll of barbed wire

just starting to feel that welcoming touch,

of warm wind on my shoulder,

as it tunnels through the fist size holes in my dress coat

the wind blown aromas from restaurants, coffee shops and cafes,

intensify my hunger and degrade my social etiquette

(if I can feel it I may have to steal it)

I remember back in the old days when every now and then,

the wind, as if by magic, would blow an orphaned five dollar bill through the air

causing it to spin and twirl before landing it at my feet

Sadly, those days are long gone!

those damn credit cards and Paypal,

have removed all magic from my life

here I stand envious, watching all those fine Spring fashions stroll by,

something tells me it’s time to update my wardrobe

I’ll uproot my stakes and move closer to the two stadiums

to find a spot where people drop things

but are too proud to pick them up

(an urban thrift shop for the homeless better than online shopping)

I’ll do what I always do,

pretend to be picky,

Always, ending up settling on whatever I can find

perhaps, Lady Luck, will provide me with,

a hat that has been fresh blown off of somebody’s head

Just thinking,

Ain’t nothing wrong with living on the streets!

Maybe the real problem is “what put us here”.

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~

Some Folks Have Issues

We are the treasure chest

You are the pirates

constantly picking our pockets

thieves in the night

plundering the land

like shoppers at COSTCO

looking for free samples

unlike buccaneers restricted

to pillaging on the high seas

you move unabated

onto the vast expanses of our lands

to pursuing your quarry

robbing us of :

diamonds,

gold,

precious metals,

exotic spices,

and

our fellow “Human Beings”!

our native wildlife can not hide

from your prying eyes

and greedy hands

Your unwelcome intrusion

brought war and famine!

You stole:

land,

identities,

dignity,

and

our “traditions”!

What right do you have to teach morals?

What compunction drives you to lie?

What deep seated insecurity allows you to cheat?

Wondering, if I were in control what issues would I have?

Gerald Bigelow

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Previously published in the Arizona Centennial Anthology and in Between the Lines, Gerald chairs the Edmonds Poetry Group. He edited and contributed to Soundings from the Salish Sea (A Pacific Northwest Poetry Anthology).

In 2019, Gerald was selected to read his poetry with the Washington State Poet Laureate. He helped establish a bi-monthly Poet’s Corner featurette in My Edmonds News to showcase the work of local poets. He has a new book of poetry on Amazon entitled, Memories Looking Through a Screen Door.

Among his other credits, Gerald has read his poetry at the 2019, 2021 and 2022 Edmonds Arts Festivals, read and served on a discussion panel at the Edmonds Friends of the Library, participated in poetry readings and a discussion panel at the celebration for the winner of the 2021 Paz Prize for Poetry (Alejandro Perez-Cortez), and acted as manager and featured poetry reader for Epic Group Writers Poets at the 2022 Day of Remembrance for Japanese Americans held at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds.