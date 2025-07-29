Port of Edmonds Commissioners settle on preferred executive director; contract details come mid-August

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds went from ‘discuss’ mode to ‘do’ mode at their July 29 meeting as they provided more details on the new executive director finalist, the environmental clean-up assessment at The Landing (Arnie’s) building and a tour of Harbor Square properties to set the stage for future improvements.

Executive director

Barring any unexpected developments, Acting Port of Edmonds Executive Director Brandon Baker will likely be the Port’s new executive director. Commissioners approved negotiating an employment agreement with Baker during their special meeting July 16. Both sides are awaiting final details before a formal announcement, which is planned for mid-August.

“I’ve worked in marinas my whole life. I love this property, this community… so to get to steer the entire organization at that level is very exciting,” Baker said after the meeting. “I’ve spent five years here helping to build the staff and get us where we are.”

Baker was a finalist during the previous executive director search, was the deputy director under former Director Angela Harris and has been acting executive director since May, when Harris resigned.

If all goes as planned and he takes the position, Baker said he will mirror Harris’ leadership style and her strong support of port staff. “Her openness to change and her trust in the people around her, there will be zero change,” Baker said. The only difference between them is his 10 years in the port field. “I have a little more experience with the nuts and bolts, day-to-day, boots-on-the-ground,” Baker said.

Commission President David Preston said that Baker’s day-to-day knowledge of the Edmonds port made him the ideal candidate. With the Port’s variety and number of operational systems and another set of high-impact construction projects moving forward, that hit-the-ground-running knowledge is critical, Preston added.

Baker is also well-liked by port staff.

The Landing environmental investigation

Port Commissioners gave the green light to start a potential contaminants investigation at The Landing, the “Arnie’s” building recently purchased by 1010 Development. The Port owns the land and must identify, document and manage any contaminants before renovation begins. The space is historically tied to lumber and steel barge manufacturing.

Engineering teams will drill core samples in the red and yellow areas.

Baker told commissioners it is in the Port’s best interest to get this done early. This will allow the Port to better predict clean-up time and cost and keep the 1010 Development construction on track.

Harbor Square tour

Later this week, on Aug. 1, commissioners will receive the Harbor Square Conditions Report. The extensive report “provides context of what we are up against” at the 11-acre parcel, Baker said. Baker has arranged tours for late August to allow commissioners to “put eyes on the actual problem” and ask questions.

The information will be used during the Port’s budget discussions and will provide “the strategy for maintenance, improvements and the future that guides Brian [Menard, director of facilities] and his crew as to what dollar thresholds we are willing to spend or not spend,” Baker said.

Other issues

Commissioners used their time at the end of the meeting to compliment staff regarding the friendliness and cleanliness at the port during the high-profile season.

Commissioner Janelle Cass also praised the speed at which the Port is moving forward on the Mid-Marina Breakwater project, funded just last week. Permits should be in place to start work within two weeks.