Port of Edmonds moves toward construction on mid-marina breakwater restoration project

The Port of Edmonds announced Thursday it has officially secured $412,000 in state funding to complete the mid-marina breakwater restoration project. The shovel-ready project starts construction in 2026.

This critical infrastructure project has long been on the port’s to-do list. The breakwater protects the port waterfront and hundreds of moorage slips at the port’s marina from powerful waves. That protection keeps the marina open and safe for visitors.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Washington State Legislature for recognizing the importance of this project to our community, local economy, and the broader Puget Sound region,” said Port Commission President David Preston.

Work includes replacement of rotten wood, sheet pile structural repairs and the installation of a new steel strong back to structurally reinforce the breakwater. The work extends the service life of the breakwater for 10-12 years. The port plans a full replacement sometime in the future when they’ve secured full funding.

“This targeted investment ensures continued safe operations at the marina and buys us critical time to plan for a full replacement,” Preston said. “On behalf of the Commission, I want to especially thank Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Strom Peterson and Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self for their advocacy and leadership, and extend our sincere appreciation to the Capital Budget Chairs, Rep. Steve Tharinger and Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, the governor, and the full Legislature for their support.”

The mid-marina breakwater project is the near-term priority. The $33 million North Portwalk and Seawall replacement projects continue to move forward. Phase two, site preparation and electrification at the old administration building property, starts construction in spring 2026. That is currently fully funded. Phase three ($29 million) — the seawall reconstruction and Portwalk upgrades — is partially funded. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen secured $4 million toward the project as earmarked in the Congressional budget reconciliation bill passed earlier this month.