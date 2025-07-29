Monday, July 28, 2025
Events

Public memorial service for Gregory Jantz Aug. 2 in Edmonds

Gregory Jantz

The public is invited to celebrate the life of Dr. Gregory L. Jantz at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2,  at Westgate Chapel, 22901 Edmonds Way in Edmonds.

For those who cannot attend, a livestream of the service will be available at www.westgatechapel.com\watch.

Jantz tragically lost his life in an unexpected accident involving a vehicle at his home the evening of July 4.

“As a family, we have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, stories and support following the passing of Dr. Gregory Jantz,” said Jantz’s wife Lafon Jantz. “Gregg was not only a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend — he was also a passionate advocate for healing and hope in our community. In that spirit, we are opening the celebration of his life to the public. We humbly invite all those whose lives were impacted by his work, words or kindness to join us in honoring the legacy of a man who gave so much of himself to others.”

You can learn more about his life and legacy here.

