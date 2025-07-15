Public workshop on Edmonds critical areas July 18

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Environmental Council is hosting a public workshop on critical areas in Edmonds from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 18 in the Port of Edmonds Administration Building 2nd floor meeting room, 471 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

The results of the workshop will be used to provide public input to the critical areas ordinance (CAO) update that the City of Edmonds must complete by Dec. 31 as well as recommendations for a critical areas program amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Workshop attendees will

1) Explore what’s working and what’s not in protecting the City’s Critical Areas and the unique Edmonds environment.

2) Develop recommended code revisions for the Critical Areas Ordinance Update.

3) Develop recommended revisions to other city code that affects implementation of the protective measures in the CAO.

4) Develop recommendations for critical area policies and a critical areas program amendment to the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The City’s current critical area ordinance, which will be referred to in the workshop, can be found here.

Questions can be directed to Edmonds.Envir.Council@gmail.com. Learn more here.