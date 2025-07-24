Puget Sound Alphorns to perform July 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Puget Sound Alphorns will be performing at Brackett’s Landing North at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26. The group encourages visitors to get up close and ask questions about the instruments.
