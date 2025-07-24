Thursday, July 24, 2025
Puget Sound Alphorns to perform July 26

Photo by Sharon O’Brien

The Puget Sound Alphorns will be performing at Brackett’s Landing North at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26. The group encourages visitors to get up close and ask questions about the instruments.

